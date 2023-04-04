Two remanded in custody after being charged in relation to Kilkenny city stabbing

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged over a stabbing in Kilkenny this week.

25 year old Ronan Quinn with an address at 11 Parnell Street, Kilkenny and 18-year-old Cian Quinn from Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath were brought before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday.

Both have been charged with assault causing harm and production of an article capable of causing harm.

A man in his 20s needed surgery on his arm after being stabbed on Lower New Street in the city at about 6.30am on Monday.

The two suspects have been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison.

They are due to appear before Carlow District Court by video-link on Wednesday.

Another boy who’s under 18 who was also arrested on Monday has been released without charge.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Lower New Street, Friary Street, Parnell Street, Walkin Street or Gaol Road at that time on Monday to contact them – particularly if they might have dashcam footage.