Two remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with setting car on fire in Ballinabranna

Two men have been remanded in custody in connection with a car fire in Co Carlow over the weekend.

Both appeared before Kilkenny District Court today a car was set on fire outside a house at Gort na Greine in Ballinabranna just before 9pm last Sunday night.

A white Audi A4 with the registration plates 132 D 20253 was seen leaving the scene.

The reg plates were found to be false but the car was stopped about 30 minutes later on the N7 Naas Road heading towards Dublin.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and charged with criminal damage by fire.

They’ve now been remanded to Cloverhill prison until their next court appearance.

Gardai have been appealing for anyone who saw the white Audi A4 in Co Carlow on Sunday to contact them so they can have a clear picture of it’s movements.