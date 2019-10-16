20 arrests already in Thomastown this morning under Operation Storm

20 people have been arrested this morning with the Garda Operation Storm underway in the Thomastown area.

The arrests made are related to crimes like fraud, theft, assault, burglary, drugs and sexual offences.

9 of them have been charged and bailed, 3 people are still being questioned, 2 have been remanded in custody to prison, 3 others are expected to be cautioned and 1 is being dealt with through the juvenile liaison system.

A number of planned searches have been carried out already with more to follow.

60 Gardaí are joined by 27 trainees from Templemore for the operation. There’s assistance from Customs and the Department of Social protection and also personnel from the Garda Mounted unit.

Community engagement stands are in Post offices throughout the district.