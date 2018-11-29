20 jobs created as Aldi opens in Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

Almost two and a half years after planning permission was first lodged, Aldi in Graiguenamanagh is opening its doors now.

20 jobs have been created initially, with hopes that more will be created down the line.

It’s taken a while to get to this point because of the fact that Kilkenny County Council’s original decision to grant permission was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

But Graiguenamanagh councillor, Peter Chap Cleere says it’ll attract shoppers to the area.