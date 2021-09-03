2,000 students in Carlow and Kilkenny to get Leaving Cert results today

Over 61,000 students will receive their Leaving Cert results later this morning.

The class of 2021 had the opportunity of receiving accredited grades, sitting the exam or both.

Just over 5,000 selected entirely accredited grades.

Provisional results will be available from 10am this morning at examinations.ie

Around 2,000 of them sat the exams locally; 1,128 in Kilkenny with a further 924 in Carlow.

Education Minister Norma Foley says this year’s students have missed so much in class education due to the Pandemic, but they rose to the challenge, noting “It’s clear that all students have shown remarkable resilience over the last couple of years, but particularly those taking their Leaving Certificate so really today is their reward, their just reward, for their determination and their tenacity, and I want to take the opportunity to wish each one of this year students every possible success as they move onto the next chapter in their lives”.

A helpline for student queries will also open at 11am on freephone 1800 265 165