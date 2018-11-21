Check out this 2015 Skoda Octavia Ambition at Laharts
MotoringSponsored

Check out this 2015 Skoda Octavia Ambition at Laharts

Ken McGuire 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Skoda Octavia at Laharts

As part of a new motoring feature on kclr96fm.com, we’ve teamed up with Laharts Skoda, your home for Skoda in Kilkenny. Over the coming weeks we’ll be previewing new and pre-owned Volkswagen models, all ready for the road.

Skoda Deal of the Week

This week’s Laharts Skoda Car of the week is a brown SKODA Octavia Ambition 1.6TDI 105HP for only €14,450.

Finance available from 2.9% APR at just €52 per week.

Comes with Skoda Approved Used Car Warranty. Call the Laharts sales team for more on 056 7722195.

Take a peek…

Skoda Octavia at Laharts Skoda Octavia at Laharts Skoda Octavia at Laharts Skoda Octavia at Laharts Skoda Octavia at Laharts Skoda Octavia at Laharts

 

Ken McGuire

Covering all things sport over at kclrfazone.com, catch Ken on air weekdays 3-5.30pm for KCLR Drive. Tweet him @kenmcguire or read his food ramblings at kenonfood.com.
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close