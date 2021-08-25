Covid-19 latest: 2,051 new cases as NPHET warns there will be a rise after schools open

A further 2,051 Covid-19 cases were confirmed last night.

18 people with the virus have died in the past week, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths to 5,074.

323 Covid-patients are in hospital, and increase of 16 since yesterday.

56 are in ICU, up one over the same period.

A member of NPHET says it’s likely there’ll be an increase in Covid cases among children when schools reopen.

NPHET met earlier to discuss the current Covid situation – and whether more restrictions can be eased over the coming weeks.

There are currently very high levels of the disease among younger, unvaccinated people.

But Chair of the Covid expert advisory group, Cillian de Gascun, says children are still less likely to pick up the virus – even with the Delta variant.