21 projects from Kilkenny and Carlow into 2020 finals of Young Scientist competition

21 local projects have made the finals of the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition.

1 from Carlow and 20 from Kilkenny are among the 550 finalists announced from over 1800 projects that were submitted.

The Gaelcholaiste is the only Carlow school represented this year with Loreto secondary school, Castlecomer Community school, St Kieran’s College, CBS Kilkenny and Coláiste Pobal Osraí all in contention.