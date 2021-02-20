22 new Covid cases confirmed across Carlow and Kilkenny

22 new Covid cases have been confirmed across Carlow and Kilkenny.

They’re among the latest 988 instances of the virus and 26 additional deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre up to midnight Friday (19th February).

12 are in Carlow but the county’s 14-day incidence rate has seen it drop down the table in recent days. After a considerable length of time in the country’s higher five counties, it’s now placed fifteenth with its figure of 233.6 per 100,000 below the national one of 250.2.

Kilkenny’s at 95.7 is the second-lowest after ten new positive tests were returned.