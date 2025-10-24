220 local polling stations are now open for the Presidential Election.

Low turnout is forecast but everybody who can is being urged to cast their vote between 7am and 10pm.

You’re also being reminded that while there are three candidates on the ballot sheet, just two are bidding to be the next President of Ireland, Independent Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, while Fiannna Fáil backed Jim Gavin will still appear among the choices despite having pulled out of the race to the Áras.

A polling card isn’t essential but photo identification may be asked for at your station.

Then, when filling out the sheet your choice of candidate gets the number one, our system allows for you to mark the hopefuls in order thereafter ie one, two and three – anything else, an X for example, runs the risk of spoiling your vote.

Counting begins at 9am tomorrow, Saturday (24th Oct) with the Carlow Kilkenny boxes opening at the constituency count centre based this time at Kilkenny College.

