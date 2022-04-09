The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 9th April

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats to us about planting vegetables.

Siobhan O’Sullivan from Mount Juliet Estate talks to Edward about the Lady Helen restaurant.

Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor joins Edward to chat about the overcrowding concerns in St Lukes Hospital, Dr. Tony Holohan and how we can support Ukrainians in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Country music star Claudia Buckley chats to Edward about her latest award and career.

Seamus and Caoimhe Uí Flatharta join Edward about Kilkenny’s April Sounds.

The wellness warrior Catherine O’Keeffe talks to Edward about her upcoming menopause summit.

Listen back here: