23 Covid cases confirmed locally as 720 people test positive nationwide

23 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally, in latest figures from NPHET.

720 people have tested positive nationwide over the past 24 hours- 12 of those are in Kilkenny and 11 in Carlow.

5 additional Covid-related deaths have also been reported this evening.

Of today’s cases, there are 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath and 27 in Limerick.

The national 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 307.6.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Burns gave the following breakdown of cases from the last two weeks:

“Among the cases notified in the past 14 days, the median age is 32 and the mean age is 35. 67% of cases were in people aged less than 45 years, and 9% of cases were in people aged 65 years and older. 7,222 cases were in males and 7,416 cases were in females”.