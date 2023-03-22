KCLR NewsNews & Sport
24/7 cardiac care for the South East region now finally government policy according to TD Matt Shanahan
Hopes are to push out the current five day offering to seven days
24/7 Cardiac Care for the southeast region is now finally government policy.
So says TD Matt Shanahan last night in the Dáil raised the issue of the need for round the clock emergency provisions at University Hospital Waterford.
Such care is currently offered five days a week but campaigners have been trying to get that extended to seven days.
You can watch the proceedings in full here via Video Parliament Ireland: