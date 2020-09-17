Covid-19 latest: 240 new cases with low numbers in Carlow & Kilkenny

Low numbers of Covid-19 cases are being reported in Carlow and Kilkenny again after NPHET announced another 240 confirmed cases in the latest figures.

119 are in Dublin and one more coronavirus death is being reported.

15 are in Waterford and most are believed to be related to workers from Dawn Meats in South Kilkenny who are living in the city.

Further restrictions will be placed on Dublin tomorrow to deal with the sharp rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the city.

Public health restrictions are being imposed across a large area of Co Armagh after a rise in Covid-19 cases there.

They’ll be under the same restrictions as Belfast City, limiting private gatherings to six people from two households.

The BT60 postcode between Armagh, the border, and the Newtownhamilton area, northwest of Newry, will be affected from 5pm on Friday.