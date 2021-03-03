Covid-19 latest: 25 deaths, 566 cases with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been 25 coronavirus-related deaths and 566 new Covid-19 cases reported today (Wednesday).

No more than 8 cases have been found in Carlow and Kilkenny with both counties reporting less than 5 positive test results.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is down to 172 per 100,000 population with Kilkenny’s down 1 to 77.

The national average now stands at 199 cases per 100,000 people – the first time it has gone below 200 this year.