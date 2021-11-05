25 Kilkenny projects make it to BT Young Scientist competition but none from Carlow

25 local projects have been shortlisted for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

They’re among 550 nationwide to have made it to the virtual showcase which runs from next January 12th to 14th.

Surprisingly none are from Carlow but five Kilkenny schools featuring range of studies are included with at least one project from each school focusing on the impact of the current pandemic in some form, including animal welfare through Covid and the lockdown effect on teenagers.

Loreto are leading the charge having seven entries through:

They’re followed by St Kieran’s College with six:

Kilkenny CBS aren’t far behind with five:

Same too for Castlecomer Community School:

While there’s two from Colaiste Pobal Osrai: