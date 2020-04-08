COVID-19 Latest: 25 new Irish deaths; 12 new cases locally

25 more people are confirmed to have sadly died from Covid19 in the Republic.

There have been 12 new cases confirmed locally – with 365 new cases for the whole country.

Three new cases have been confirmed in Carlow bringing the total to 15 but that’s still lower than any other county in the country.

There’s nine new cases in Kilkenny or 88 overall.

The national death toll is now 235 while the number of confirmed cases overall stands at 6,074.

Over 83,500 people are now known to have died globally from Covid-19.

There are also close to 1.5 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

The virus, which has spread to 184 countries, has claimed 83,568 lives according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has had its most tragic 24 hours yet, with 1,800 deaths including 800 in New York alone.

The States still has the worldwide highest number of confirmed cases, at 400,000 and nearly 13,000 deaths, while globally there are now 1.45 million diagnosed cases.

There have been five more fatalities in Northern Ireland, while a further 828 people have died in England, with the death toll now at nearly 6 and a half thousand.

In Wales, where it’s been announced lockdown measures will continue next week, 33 more people have died.

Worryingly,Spain recorded its second fatalities increase in a row, after a week-long decline, with another 757 people dying.

In China, 62 new cases have been recorded, and 2 more people have died, after yesterday’s confirmation of no new deaths there.