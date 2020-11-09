270 new coronavirus cases confirmed nationwide, including 9 in Kilkenny

Up to 13 new Covid cases have been confirmed locally this evening.

NPHET reports that there has been one Covid-related death, while 270 people have tested positive nationwide. Nine of those are in Kilkenny and less than five in Carlow.

It’s the lowest daily number of new cases in the Republic of Ireland since September 26th.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is now 161 – a 23% reduction since last Wednesday.