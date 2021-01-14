Covid-19 latest: 28 more deaths, 3,995 new cases, 90 local to Carlow & Kilkenny

Another 28 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic.

There are 3,955 new cases – 90 local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

47 new cases in Carlow, with 43 in Kilkenny.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is now up to 1,591 per 100,000 while Kilkenny’s is up to 1,218, with the national average at 1,497.

26 of the deaths took place this month and two are under investigation.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has risen to 1,789, with 169 in intensive care.