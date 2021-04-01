KCLR News
28 patients left waiting on trolleys at St Luke’s Hospital
INMO figures show spike in overcrowding figures
There were 28 patients left waiting for beds at St Luke’s Hospital today.
11 admitted patients were left waiting in the Emergency department this morning with 17 on trolleys spread across other wards- according to the INMO.
The latest HSE figures confirmed there were now bed free in critical or general care.
There’s four Covid patients at the local hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny with one in ICU.