Covid-19 latest: 29 more deaths, 776 new cases, 19 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Another 29 people have died with Covid-19 and one of them was just 29 years old.

There are 776 new cases being reported with 19 local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

13 more cases have been reported in Carlow today with the 14-day incidence rate continuing to fall to 202 per 100,000

Kilkenny had 6 new cases and is third best county in the country, with and infection rate of 92 per 100,000.

There are 574 Covid patients in hospital, with 136 in intensive care.