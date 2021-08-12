29 events set to unfold across Carlow and Kilkenny for Heritage Week

Carlow and Kilkenny will host 29 events for this year’s Heritage week.

It runs from next Saturday to Sunday week all over the country with many projects developed by local groups.

Loads of free online events will take place with some also available in-person, in line with public health guidelines, with Carlow listings here and Kilkenny’s here

We had something of a preview on KCLR Live earlier today with Kilkenny Heritage Officer Derbhla Ledwidge and Fiona O’Toole of Carlow County Council Library Services, while MaryAnn Vaughan also spoke about the second series of History Fix which is coming soon to the Carlow Kilkenny airwaves (hear the last series here):