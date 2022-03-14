29 patients being treated for Covid19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

A public health expert says there should be a renewed message for people to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has increased by nearly 60% in the last two weeks.

More than 950 patients are being treated compared to just over 600 at the end of February.

29 of these are at St Luke’s General hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, one in the intensive care unit.

Infectious diseases professor Jack Lambert says although masks are optional, they still play an important role.