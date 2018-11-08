2 arrested in Dublin raid targeting Kilkenny burglary suspects

Two men have been arrested by Kilkenny Gardai during a search and arrest operation in Dublin today.

The planned raid was targeting suspects in recent burglaries in Kilkenny city.

One man was arrested in relation to a number of burglaries in the Aylesbury and Sycamores estates on the Freshford road last Friday night.

The other man was arrested in connection with the discovery of a quality of drugs during the raids.

The quantity and type of the drugs have not yet been fully analysed.

The two men are being held for questioning at Kilkenny Garda station.

Meanwhile, two men arrested on Friday in relation to the Freshford Road burglaries were held overnight before being released on Saturday – a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.