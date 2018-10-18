2nd annual Text Alert Awards taking place for Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division tonight

There are now 71 Text Alert groups between Carlow and Kilkenny with a reach of about 17,000 people.

That’s according to Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí who are hosting the 2nd annual Text Alert Awards night in recognition of them today.

Awards will be handed out in a wide range of categories with special awards for individuals involved as well.

Speaking to KCLR News, Sergeant Peter McConnon says they’re hoping to get a lot more groups set up, because they do fantastic work.

Anyone who is thinking of getting a Text Alert group together is invited to come along at 7 o’clock this evening.