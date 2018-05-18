3 arrested following supermarket burglary in Mooncoin

Three people have been arrested following a burglary at a South Kilkenny supermarket in the early hours of this morning.

At 2am one woman & two men, one of them a juvenile, were found on the scene in Mooncoin with some cash from the business premises.

They are being detained at Thomastown Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Enquiries are continuing but all three are believed to be from the Limerick area.