Three people hospitalised after two-car crash in Co Carlow

Three people have been injured in a road crash in Co Carlow this afternoon.

The two-car crash happened near the The Harrow Cross on the Carlow to Bagenalstown Road at 2.45pm.

Three people are were treated at the scene by paramedics from the Fire services.

All three have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital but it’s believe their injuries are not as serious as first feared.

The road was closed but the scene has now been cleared and the road reopened about twenty to five.