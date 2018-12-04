3 Kilkenny schools sent all Leaving Cert students on to third level in 2018

3 local schools were among 50 in the country that sent 100 percent of their students on to third level this year.

An Irish Independent report on Feeder schools has been published today and shows that CBS Kilkenny, Presentation secondary Kilkenny and Colaiste Pobal Osraí saw all of their 2018 Leaving certs go on to third level.

Another 3 Kilkenny schools saw more than 90 percent of their students go on to college – Loreto secondary, St Kierans College and Kilkenny College.

While in Carlow St Marys Knockbeg saw 95 percent of their 2018 Leaving Cert students go on to third level -followed by 88 percent from Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and 87 percent from St Leos.