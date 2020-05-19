Covid-19 latest: Three new local cases confirmed along with 16 new deaths in Ireland

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow has risen to 450 after three new cases were confirmed locally.

A further 16 people have died from Covid-19 and 51 more cases have been confirmed across the country by the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll to 1,561, while are there are now 24,251 total confirmed cases.

Two of the new local cases are in Kilkenny bring the total to 302 while one extra positive result in Carlow bring the toal there to 148.