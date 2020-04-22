3 remanded after being charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations and drugs charges

Three people have appeared in court today on charges of breaching the Covid-19 regulations and possession of drugs.

They were arrested after their car was stopped and searched in the early hours of Tuesday morning near Templemartin outside Kilkenny city.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to 16 hundred euro was found in the boot.

A man in his 20s has been remanded in custody to Cloverhill prision to appear in court again next week.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his late teens also appeared before Carlow District Court today and were remanded on bail.