30 new homes to be built on outskirts of Kilkenny city

They're expected to accommodate the elderly and those in need of assisted living

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace29/11/2023
30 new homes are to be built on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Tallywood Limited has been granted permission by the county council to clear a .65 hectare site on the Hebron Road, close to Aldi.

They’re expected to accommodate the elderly and those in need of assisted living.

The development comprises 24 two-bed maisonettes and six three-bed duplex apartments in two and three storey blocks with a central landscaped courtyard.

