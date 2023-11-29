KCLR NewsNews & Sport
30 new homes to be built on outskirts of Kilkenny city
They're expected to accommodate the elderly and those in need of assisted living
30 new homes are to be built on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.
Tallywood Limited has been granted permission by the county council to clear a .65 hectare site on the Hebron Road, close to Aldi.
The development comprises 24 two-bed maisonettes and six three-bed duplex apartments in two and three storey blocks with a central landscaped courtyard.