30 pharmacies in Kilkenny and Carlow get on board with initiative to support victims of domestic abuse

30 local pharmacies are getting on board with an initiative to support victims of domestic violence.

A purple sticker in the window will indicate that a local business is part of the new Safe Pharmacy programme.

Look out for the purple sticker in the windows of Kilkenny & Carlow pharmacies offering access to a phone & private consultation room for victims of Domestic Abuse to make confidential calls to support services/Gardai.

Full list of local Safe Pharmacies on our website pic.twitter.com/uUJKblabvh — Amber Womens Refuge (@AmberRefuge) August 4, 2022

What it means is that the pharmacy can offer victims of domestic violence and abuse access to a phone and a private consultation room allowing them to make calls to local support services like Amber or the Gardaí.

The initiative is led by the Irish Pharmacy Union in partnership with Safe Ireland, the Gardaí & the HSE.

30 pharmacies across counties Kilkenny and Carlow are involved: