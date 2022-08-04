KCLR NewsNews & Sport

30 pharmacies in Kilkenny and Carlow get on board with initiative to support victims of domestic abuse

Participating outlets can offer those suffering domestic violence and abuse access to specific services

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke04/08/2022
Image: Amber Women's Refuge

30 local pharmacies are getting on board with an initiative to support victims of domestic violence.

A purple sticker in the window will indicate that a local business is part of the new Safe Pharmacy programme.

What it means is that the pharmacy can offer victims of domestic violence and abuse access to a phone and a private consultation room allowing them to make calls to local support services like Amber or the Gardaí.

The initiative is led by the Irish Pharmacy Union in partnership with Safe Ireland, the Gardaí & the HSE.

30 pharmacies across counties Kilkenny and Carlow are involved:

