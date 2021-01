302 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed locally in Carlow and Kilkenny by NPHET.

Nationally, another 6,521 cases were reported with 10 more deaths.

Kilkenny had 179 new cases bringing the 14-day incidence rate for the county to 786 per 100,000.

The infection rate in Carlow has climbed even higher after 123 positive test results – the incidence rate is now 850 per 100,000.

The national figures has risen to 934 with six counties over 1,000 per 100,000.