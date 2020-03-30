33 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny while Carlow remains at five or fewer

There are now 33 confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Kilkenny but the figure for Carlow still hasn’t changed at five or less.

It’s understood however that cases in the county may well be included in the Kilkenny figure as the Carlow test centre only opened last week.

A further 10 deaths from the virus were reported yesterday bringing the death toll now to 46 with 200 more cases identified

The Health Minister will meet top officials today to arrange for new measures to tackle Covid-19 in nursing homes.

There are now 17 clusters of the coronavirus in nursing homes across the state.