A local woman says that living on the streets was extremely difficult, but the kindness of a businessman-turned-author was instrumental in changing her life.

Antoinette Foley, originally from Castlecomer and now living in Newbridge, is the subject of a new book called ‘The Hawk and The Dove’ by James Mahon of Athy.

The 32-year-old woman has fought addiction but now has a new home and she shared her experience earlier on The KCLR Daily. Antoinette wants to remind people there’s always hope: ”People told me it was too late now, that I couldn’t be helped. There’s always hope, there’s always the chance to be helped and supported and I would encourage anyone to avail of the supports.

The Hawk and The Dove is available in JM Computers in Athy or online via Amazon.