33 on trolleys in St Luke’s Hospital today
It’s a busy start to another week in St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny with 33 on trolleys today.
The daily report from the Irish Nurses and midwives organisation says 23 are waiting on a bed at the emergency department with another 10 on wards and elsewhere.
The local hospital is not even the worst affected today – three others have more than 70 on trolleys.