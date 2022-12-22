3,300 Co Kilkenny families and business won’t have safe drinking water for Christmas

3,300 local families and business won’t have safe drinking water for Christmas.

Irish Water says the Boil Water Notice remains in place for the Clogh Castlecomer Public Water Supply and is unlikely to be lifted until sometime in January

It means 3,300 households and business in Clogh, Castlecomer, Moneenroe, Crettyard and surrounding areas can’t drink, brush their teeth or wash fresh food in the tapwater unless they boil it first.

The utility says it’s due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

However, Irish Water says it has avoided having to impose more restrictions on the water supply over the festive season after working hard to allow the reservoir to restore it’s levels.

Irish Water’s, James O’Toole said, “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and I again want to acknowledge the inconvenience that these Boil Water Notices are causing to the local community. While we continue working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, it is unlikely that we will be able to do so before Christmas.”

“We will however continue to provide regular updates to the community as we work to address these issues.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for: