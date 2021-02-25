Covid-19 latest: 35 more deaths, 613 new cases, 14 in Carlow & Kilkenny

35 more Covid-related deaths have been reported with, 613 new cases – 14 of them local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been 9 in Carlow with a further drop in the 14-day incidence rate to 211 per 100,000.

Both counties are in the better half of the table of infection rates with 5 new cases in KK giving a figure that’s down 1 from Wednesday to 98 per 100,000.

The national average is down to 226 per 100,000 population.

591 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 138 are in ICU.