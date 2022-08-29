KCLR News

350 new Med Tech jobs announced for Horizon Therapeutics Waterford site

Biotech multinational Horizon Therapeutics plans massive expansion

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle29/08/2022
pic: www.horizontheraputics.com

350 new medical technology jobs have been announced in a new investment by a multinational company with a base just outside Waterford City

Biotech company Hoizon Therapeutic’s submitted a planning application to expand its site in Waterford.

They’re hoping to add 320 thousand square feet to the existing factory at the IDA Business Park.

This would which would cater for 350 new positions.

