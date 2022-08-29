KCLR News
350 new Med Tech jobs announced for Horizon Therapeutics Waterford site
Biotech multinational Horizon Therapeutics plans massive expansion
350 new medical technology jobs have been announced in a new investment by a multinational company with a base just outside Waterford City
Biotech company Hoizon Therapeutic’s submitted a planning application to expand its site in Waterford.
They’re hoping to add 320 thousand square feet to the existing factory at the IDA Business Park.
This would which would cater for 350 new positions.