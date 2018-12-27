36 cases of trespassing reported in the Carlow & Kilkenny area

862 trespassing cases on farmland & yards have been reported so far this year – that’s according to today’s Irish Farmers Journal (IFJ) which obtained garda figures from the Central Statistics Office.

They show that Galway had the highest number of reports to gardaí with 79, followed by Limerick & Kildare at 77 & 71 respectively.

372 incidents were reported across Leinster, 36 of these in Carlow & Kilkenny.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan’s a journalist with the IFJ – she’s been telling KCLR News that the figures are based on incidents reported to gardaí and that more unreported incidents may have taken place.

Farmers are urged to report all criminal events to gardaí – if they don’t know about them they can’t dispatch patrols to what have been termed as “crime hot spots”.