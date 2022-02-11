36 year old man dies in stabbing in Shillelagh near Carlow-Wicklow border

A man has died in a stabbing incident near Shillelagh.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Ballyconnell area at around 8pm on Thursday night where they found a 36 year old man with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

A man in his 30’s and a woman aged in her 20’s have been arrested.

They’re being questioned at Bray and Baltinglass Garda Stations.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They want to hear in particular from anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell yesterday evening between 7pm and 8.15pm who might have any camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available.

Gardaí in Baltinglass can be contacted on 059 6482610 or you can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.