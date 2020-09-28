Covid-19 latest: 390 new cases with only low numbers, if any, in Carlow & Kilkenny

390 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health on Monday, with no further deaths.

There have been no more than four cases, if any, in either Carlow or Kilkenny but 24 counties have reported cases in the latest information.

Of the latest cases 209 are in Dublin, with 27 Cork, 22 Donegal, 21 in Galway and 14 in Kildare and Monaghan.

Two thirds of those patients are aged under 45.