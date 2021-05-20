Third ‘Enforcement Order’ issued over Tullow warehouse development

A third enforcement order has been issued over the development of a massive warehouse in Tullow.

The County Council says Carlow Warehousing has breached 6 conditions of the planning permission for the project in Tullow.

Residents of the nearby Links estate have been voicing their frustration on KCLR in recent weeks.

And two earlier enforcement orders had already been issued by the council over the type of fencing being used and about the large mound of earth or berm bank built up around the site and backing onto the houses.

The developer has to pay up nearly half a million euro in the next four weeks and refund the local authority for all the costs of their investigation to his non-compliance.

All construction on the site must stop until the conditions have been met and Cllr Brian O’Donoghue says he thinks the residents will be very relieved.