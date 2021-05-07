Covid-19 latest: 4 deaths, 434 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There’s been 4 more Covid-related deaths and 434 new cases with up to eight locally.

Less than five cases each are being reported by NPHET this afternoon in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The infection rate in Kilkenny remains the 4th best in the country with a slightly improved 38 cases per 100,000 over the past fortnight.

The 14 day incidence rate in Carlow is up 2 to 88 per 100,000 population which is down one place to 12th best.

The national average is 130.

126 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised at the moment, of which 34 are in ICU – but for the first time in months there are no cases at St Luke’s General hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says we are seeing the impact of the vaccine rollout