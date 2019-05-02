40 thousand euro to be spent on conserving Kilkenny City Walls

20,000 euro has been granted for works on Kilkenny’s ancient city walls.

Kilkenny County Council applied for the funding from the Irish Walled Towns Network to carry out repairs and conservation work on a section of the wall near the Black Abbey car park.

Senior Council Engineer, Simon Walton has told KCLR the local authority will also be putting 20 thousand euro towards the work.

Heritage Officer with the council, Dearbhala Ledwidge says, all in all around 25% of the ancient walls still survive in the city.