42 on trolleys at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny as INMO warns overcrowding and high covid numbers is “recipe for disaster”

St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny has one of the highest numbers of patients waiting on a bed today.

According to the daily trolley report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 42 on trolleys at the local hospital.

That’s the third highest in the country behind the University hospitals in Limerick and Galway respectively.

23 of those waiting on a bed at St Luke’s this morning were in the Emergency Department at the hospital.

It comes as the number of covid patients in hospitals around the country hit 1,042 today.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“If non-emergency services need to be curtailed in order to allow the HSE and hospital groups to get a handle on out-of-control trolley figures and COVID cases within the hospital system then that must be done”

The Ireland East Hospital Group issued a statement on behalf of St Luke’s hospital on Monday:

“Like all Emergency Departments across the country St Luke’s Hospital’s Emergency Department is extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending. There has been an exceptional rise in admission of patients with Covid-19 over the past 5 days, with 36 patients admitted currently”.