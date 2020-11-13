435+ entries in for the Irish Business Design Challenge, many of them from Carlow or Kilkenny

Businesses have until midnight tonight to complete their applications for the Irish Business Design Challenge.

The new competition has been organised by the Design Crafts Council of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland & Local Enterprise Offices across the country.

Aim is to celebrate companies of all sizes which had to adapt due to the Covid pandemic.

Already over 435 entries have been submitted and Project Manager with the DCCI, Liz Nolan, says many of them are from our two counties, noting “We’re thrilled to have many great businesses from Carlow and Kilkenny compete and we’ve also had the support from both LEOs from Carlow Kilkenny, Kieran Comerford and Fiona Deegan, and a lot of these businesses have had those grants that helped them sustain their businesses in the early part of Covid, so it’s wonderful to see Carlow & Kilkenny represented in this competition”.

She adds that there are some key times & dates to keep in mind, saying “We’re on a final countdown now, this competition’s been running for ten weeks, so tonight, midnight, is the deadline for all entries to complete their applications and then Sunday night, Sunday the 15th at midnight, that’s the end of public voting, so all your listeners can log onto DCCI.ie to see a range of the fantastic business applications we’ve had and they can cast their vote and for those that have applied from Carlow & Kilkenny we’re urging all business to plesae get their applications finished before midnight tonight”.

To see the businesses shortlisted and to vote click here