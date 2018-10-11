44 arrests during Operation Storm on Wednesday

A number of people are due before the courts in Kilkenny and Carlow in the coming days as a result of Operation Storm yesterday.

More than 100 Gardaí were involved – including trainees from the Garda College – in the targeted operation around Kilkenny City.

24 people were arrested and another 20 on warrants.

16 were charged and appeared before the district courts yesterday.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says they also seized small quantities of drugs in the operation.