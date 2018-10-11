44 arrests during Operation Storm on Wednesday
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

44 arrests during Operation Storm on Wednesday

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Kilkenny city Garda Station

A number of people are due before the courts in Kilkenny and Carlow in the coming days as a result of Operation Storm yesterday.

More than 100 Gardaí were involved – including trainees from the Garda College – in the targeted operation around Kilkenny City.

24 people were arrested and another 20 on warrants.

16 were charged and appeared before the district courts yesterday.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says they also seized small quantities of drugs in the operation.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close