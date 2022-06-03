KCLR NewsNews & Sport
44 groupings across Carlow and Kilkenny to share in €500,000+ spend on promotion of physical activity in older people
One will get €2,300, ten others receive €1,000 with the rest getting amounts of between €300 and €810
44 groupings across Carlow and Kilkenny are set to share in an allocation of €514,120 spend on the promotion of physical activity in older people.
The Age and Opportunity grants have been awarded to clubs nationwide.
Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership will get the lion’s share of the monies locally, at €2,300.
Ten others are to benefit from €1,000 each with the rest getting amounts of between €300 and €810.
Full breakdown: