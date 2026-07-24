Two major community facilities were officially opened in County Kilkenny yesterday, marking significant investment in local amenities.

The new Outdoor Intergenerational Inclusion Hub and Playground in Gowran was formally unveiled following more than seven years of planning and development. The facility includes an all-weather astro pitch, tennis courts, basketball hoops, soccer areas and an inclusive playground known as “Fort Gowran”, which has been in public use for almost two years.

Meanwhile, the newly redeveloped Thomastown Library was also officially opened. The upgraded library now offers a range of modern services, including a 3D printer, sewing machines, high-specification laptops, self-service borrowing technology and expanded digital resources.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, attended both events and described the investment as money well spent. Thomastown Library has already seen membership increase by 250 per cent since reopening three months ago, highlighting strong demand for the enhanced facility.

The two projects underline continued investment in community infrastructure across County Kilkenny, providing improved recreational, educational and learning opportunities for local residents.

Funded by the News Reporting Scheme, thanks to Coimisiún na Meán.

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